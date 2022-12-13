‘Act of outrageous bad faith’: SDLP leader Colum Eastwood hits out at news Stakeknife report could be censored

The SDLP leader has hit out at the news that a long-awaited report on a spy inside the Provisional IRA known as Stakeknife could be subject to censorship, saying that would be “an act of outrageous bad faith”.

The Times reported that intelligence agencies are seeking powers to block parts of the report from Operation Kenova – an investigation set up to examine the role of Stakeknife – before it is published in the new year.

Stakeknife is alleged to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci (76), the former head of the IRA's internal security unit – the so-called 'Nutting Squad'. He denies being Stakeknife.

Stakeknife has been implicated in scores of murder cases, as well as torture and kidnapping.

The head of Operation Kenova, former police chief constable Jon Boutcher, told The Times he would resist any attempt by government agencies to "amend or suppress unwelcome findings or conclusions”.

Officials want to be given powers to block the release of sections of the Kenova report if there are "national security disputes", an extensive redaction process, it has been reported, and also want organisations that may be criticised in the report to be offered a response prior to publication.

Colum Eastwood MP said the UK Government has a "long history of denying truth, justice and accountability to victims and survivors".

"The Tory legacy bill is a clear example and there are understandably serious concerns about their attitude and approach to the work undertaken by Jon Boutcher and the Kenova team," the SDLP leader said.

"This work has been carried out diligently, sensitively and in good faith with the support of victims and survivors. Any attempt to suppress or censor Kenova reports would be an act of outrageous bad faith designed to protect the interests of the state, its actors and paramilitary gangs over the needs of victims. It should be resisted absolutely."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, on the other hand, said the "front-facing” aspects of the report should be made public, but there needs to be a process in place to remove any information that poses a risk to national security.

"Any cases involving criminal charges, or the potential for criminal charges relating to Kenova, are already with the Public Prosecution Service and I've lobbied to PPS to see when we will learn what is to come of that, because I thought that would be this year – but now it looks like it's going to be in the spring time,” he said.

"The front-facing report is incredibly important and should be made public. It's looking at the IRA and its structures, as well as the handling of sources within the IRA by the security services.

"In cases where we got it wrong we need to hold our hands up and say so. However, if indeed there is information that could jeopardise national security then of course there needs to be a process in which that can be held back."