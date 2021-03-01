Action urged over spike in anti-social behaviour in Northern Ireland

An upsurge in anti-social behaviour across Northern Ireland this weekend has sparked a call for an action plan to deal with the disorder,

Police in Co Tyrone broke up a crowd fight of around 250 people on Sunday that had gathered for a fight.

And in Belfast, a large crowd of youths had to be dispersed from the Waterworks by the PSNI.

Separately, youths attacked the police in Woodvale Park and others clashed in the Westland area.

North Belfast SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon said: "What took place last night was totally unacceptable and it was dangerous, particularly in the middle of a pandemic when emergency services are already stretched.

"Residents in north Belfast are being tortured by anti-social behaviour. It has to stop and before some young person gets seriously hurt."

She also called for more support for a targeted multi agency intervention, and for all elected representatives to show leadership and be responsible in their public commentary.

"The SDLP is calling for an urgent localised north Belfast plan to tackle this issue, with youth providers on the ground playing a key role in shaping this," Ms Mallon said. "Young people have been one of the hardest hit groups by the Covid restrictions and youth workers need to be empowered and supported to reach out and help them.

"Times like this and problems like this require leadership.

"I would call on all locally elected representatives to be part of the solution rather than the problem by making inaccurate public comments that can only serve to inflame things.

Police confirmed officers dealt with incidents at Marrowbone Park, Westland Drive, Bell Steele Road and the Waterworks on Friday and Saturday nights.

A further incident was reported in east Belfast on Saturday night after youths had gathered in the Rocky Road area.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "This is reckless behaviour, which is even more irresponsible during this global pandemic when we all have a role to play in protecting ourselves and each other by staying at home, and staying in our bubble."

The gathering in Co Tyrone happened at a disused yard in on Battleford Road near Benburb.

The PSNI said it was "clearly" in breach of Covid regulations.

"Significant engagement took place between our officers and those in attendance and the crowd subsequently left the area," Chief Inspector Barney O'Connor said.