Activists 'evict' Far-Right Irish party as it sets up stall in centre of Belfast

Footage from incident on Saturday in Fountain Street when Irish Freedom Party members were confronted

A video has emerged of republican and socialist groups confronting an Irish Far-Right party that had set up a stall in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The footage, which has been shared widely online, shows a number of men approaching the Irish Freedom Party (IFP) representatives and ordering them to leave.

Shouts of abuse can also be heard as leaflets are torn up and a table is upended and smashed.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Belfast Anti-Fascists (AFA) said activists had joined with members of Saoradh, Lasair Dhearg and the Irish Republican Socialist Party to "shut down" an information stall.

"Upon receiving information that these fascists were planning on holding an information stall in our city centre, Belfast AFA got in contact with said other organisations and together mounted a direct response and in the end shut down the fascists in the city centre in front of a large crowd, and as a result the fascists didn't get the opportunity to hand out a single leaflet," the post said.

"Fascists have no place in our society, whether they are Irish fascists or British fascists.

"We will confront them where and when they choose to appear."

Connolly Youth Movement (CYM) said its members had also been present and supported the action.

Lasair Dhearg was among those that posted the video on its Facebook page. It described the IFP as "a racist organisation defining itself as nationalist, ideologically aligned to the 'national socialism' of Adolf Hitler and his ilk".

Lasair Dhearg is a socialist republican group that recently sparked controversy when it erected fake streets signs in Irish in Belfast honouring republicans such as hunger striker Bobby Sands. It has also opposed the extradition from the Republic to Lithuania of Liam Campbell, found liable in a civil court for the 1998 Omagh bomb.

The IFP, which was established in 2018 and supports controlled immigration, describes its primary objective as "re-establishing the national independence and sovereignty of Ireland and restoring its national democracy by leaving the European Union".

It was contacted for a comment but had not responded by the time of going to press.

Police are investigating the incident. The PSNI said: "Police received a report of a disturbance in the Fountain Street area of Belfast at around 2.50pm on Saturday, July 25.

"A table was overturned and destroyed. Enquiries are continuing."