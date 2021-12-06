Actor Mark Ruffalo to head NI event calling on SF fracking block

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is set to headline a Northern Ireland event calling on Sinn Fein to block petroleum licensing for fracking by using their votes against a proposed policy.

Economy minister Gordon Lyons is expected to bring policy options for oil and gas drilling to the Executive before the end of this year and a public consultation will follow.

But Mr Ruffalo, a keen environmentalist, is speaking at an emergency online public meeting on Monday evening where he's calling on Sinn Fein to block the policy, having previously called out Sinn Fein leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill on Twitter over their Assembly bill to ban fracking, saying they need to do more than use their ban as "election window dressing".

Fracking, which is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside, sees water, sand and chemicals injected into rock which in turn allows gas to flow out. The term fracking refers to how the rock is fractured apart by the high-pressure mixture.

The process uses huge amounts of water, which has to be transported to the site, and environmentalists said potentially carcinogenic chemicals may escape during drilling. But the industry said this is a result of bad practice.

Incredible Hulk actor Mr Ruffalo will appear at the online event run by Friends of the Earth. Activists said the new policy will allow fracking applications that are currently stalled to go ahead in several areas of Northern Ireland. Instead, the Executive should ban petroleum licencing completely and put an end to fracking.

Mr Ruffalo said in a tweet: “Sinn Fein can protect the island of Ireland's water, air, land and public health and lead the way on green, clean renewable energy by banning fracking now with a policy to end petroleum licenses in Northern Ireland.”

Oisin Coghlan, Director of Friends of the Earth Ireland said England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland all have moratoriums or bans on fracking - Northern Ireland needs to be next.

“Before the Dail election last year, the Sinn Fein manifesto could not have been clearer, promising ‘A total ban on fracking across the island of Ireland, including exploratory drilling.’ But they have been conspicuously silent on the proposed licencing policy being prepared by the DUP that would pave the way for fracking in Northern Ireland," he said.

“Sinn Fein has the power to give anti-fracking campaigners the reassurance they need after the Alliance Party and UUP confirmed they would vote against any petroleum licencing policy”, Mr Coghlan added.

James Orr from Friends of the Earth England, Wales and Northern Ireland said: "For 10 years, communities in the North have dealt with the stress and anxiety of having fracking hanging over us. We know from the nearly 2000 scientific studies and reports done around the world on fracking that it poisons the water, air and land and harms public health. We have to stop this now.”

In response, a spokesperson for Sinn Fein said the party is opposed to the approval of any petroleum licences and will continue to oppose any attempts to explore, drill or extract petroleum here.

“Sinn Fein is currently progressing a bill in the Assembly to ban fracking. The aim of this bill is to ban all fracking in the north and realise a ban on fracking across the island. Sinn Fein is the only party bringing forward legislation to ban fracking.

“Sinn Fein sought to include a ban on offshore fracking but this is a British government reserved matter and not within the competence of the Assembly. The British Secretary of State, who does not have a single vote in Ireland, has not agreed to the inclusion of offshore fracking in the Bill.”