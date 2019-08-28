Actress Julie Maxwell's funeral to take place on Friday

The funeral of actress Julie Maxwell will take place on Friday.

Ms Maxwell passed away suddenly after collapsing in a Belfast bar on Saturday night.

The 36-year-old had been enjoying a night out with friends when she fell unconscious.

The north Belfast native was transferred to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

The stage actress previously won the Kenneth Branagh Renaissance Award and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland Individual Artist Award and was a regular at the Lyric Theatre.

She starred in the BBC NI comedy show, Soft Border Patrol.

Ms Maxwell met her husband of two years Rhodri while studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

She is also survived by her parents Jim and Elaine and sister, Stacey.

Her remains will leave the family home on the Limestone Road at noon on Friday for the funeral service in Roselawn Crematorium at 1pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Kabosh Theatre Company c/o Melville Morgan Funeral Directors, 195 York Road, Belfast.