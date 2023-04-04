Adam Smyth appointed Director of BBC Northern Ireland

Former journalist Adam Smyth has been named as the new Director of BBC Northern Ireland.

Mr Smyth who joined the BBC as as news trainee in 1995 has been serving as Interim Director from last year.

He takes on the role from Peter Johnston who was recently appointed Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews.

"I’m delighted to have been appointed to this role and to continue to lead BBC staff in serving audiences in Northern Ireland” he said in a statement released by the BBC.

"I know how much the BBC matters to local people and the difference that it makes to everyday life. I want to build on these achievements and to develop our contribution to the wider creative economy, working in partnership with others.

"I’ll want to make sure that our services stay relevant in a fast-changing world and that BBC staff are supported in doing their brilliant best for audiences in Northern Ireland and across the UK.”

Mr Smyth was previously the Head of BBC News Northern Ireland overseeing all of the network’s news and current affairs output across all platforms.

He also oversaw radio current affairs and digital news as editor from 2011 and was the lead editor of BBC Radio Ulster’s morning programme Good Morning Ulster, as well as Talkback and Evening Extra.

His new role means he now lead the editorial responsibility for all BBC services and output in Northern Ireland. This includes news and current affairs, BBC Radio Ulster/Foyle, online and digital services and television programmes for local and UK-wide audiences.

“Adam brings an impressive range of editorial and strategic experience to the role and has already demonstrated he is an accomplished and incisive leader during his time as Interim Director in Belfast over the past 15 months” said Rhodri-Talfan Davies, BBC Director of Nations.

“I know Adam is determined to build on Northern Ireland’s real editorial success and ensure we continue to harness and nurture the creative talents of the region – both inside and outside the BBC.”