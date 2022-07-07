Adam Street bonfire: PSNI treating petrol bomb attack as ‘hate crime’ with calls for calm following incident

A petrol bomb attack on a north Belfast bonfire on Thursday evening has been condemned by the DUP as a “deliberate attempt” to heighten tensions in the area.

The PSNI confirmed a number of young people gathered in the area before 5pm and threw “petrol bombs and bricks” at the Adam Street bonfire site.

They said one person has been cautioned and will be subject to a report to the Public Prosecution Service and confirmed the incident is being treated as a hate crime.

The bonfire at the site has long been considered contentious given the proximity to the Duncairn Gardens interface.

Local DUP councillor Dean McCullough claimed around 40 young people from the New Lodge area were involved in the incident and “at least four” petrol bombs were thrown towards the bonfire.

He also said a child near the bonfire site “was splashed with petrol which thankfully did not ignite”.

"Clearly this attack could have resulted in very serious injuries or worse,” he said. This was at least the third petrol bomb attack on this bonfire in the last two months.”

DUP MLA Joanne Bunting called on local people not to be “provoked” by what she branded as the “intolerance of others”.

“The attack on the Adam Street bonfire is an obvious and deliberate attempt to increase tensions and to provoke a response,” she said.

“I would urge everyone, both in that area and across Northern Ireland not to respond to such attempts.

“The enjoyment of celebrations over the 11th and 12th July period should not be destroyed by the intolerance of others and attempts to provoke trouble.

“So far this year we have not faced some of the difficulties that have arisen in previous years.

“Unfortunately, there are some elements within our society who want to provoke this trouble, but I would urge cool heads at this time.

“We want to see the many events that will take place over the next few days highlighted as the cultural and community celebrations they are, not because of trouble arising.”

Last July, nationalist politicians had called for the removal of the bonfire, saying homes in the neighbouring New Lodge had come under attack.

But unionist politicians rejected this, insisting it was an expression of culture and accusing nationalist leaders of raising tensions.

In a statement, PSNI Chief Inspector Darren Fox said: “A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police.

“We will maintain a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance to local communities and we are closely liaising with community representatives to assist in reducing any tensions.

“We are also grateful for the support of the public as we work to ensure the area remains calm and peaceful.”