Adam Watson: Heartbroken family ‘plead’ with public to take part in weekend fundraiser after nine-year-old’s death

The heartbroken family of nine-year-old Adam Watson have urged those taking part in a weekend fundraising walk to continue to do so following the Banbridge boy’s death on Wednesday.

Adam passed away from an aggressive form of leukaemia at home surrounded by parents David and Sara.

He was the inspiration behind his family’s charity B-Positive, supporting those with the disease, after his own battle with the condition when he was diagnosed at the age of seven in 2019.

At the weekend a 24-hour walking challenge organised by Hiking for Little Heroes is set to take place raising money for the Cancer Fund for Children.

Adam was at the heart of the fundraising effort and now parents David and Sara have “pleaded” with people to take part even after the devastating news of his death.

“Today (Wednesday) has proved to be the most difficult day of our lives as we said goodbye to our precious son Adam,” the family said in a statement.

“The 24 challenge was inspired by Adam and through Adam, he showed grit and determination to the very last second of his fight.

“As a family we ask, in fact we plead with you that if you were due to take part in the challenge this coming weekend then that’s exactly what you do.

“The challenge must go on, this was Adam’s challenge it was based on his story.

“Please give Stuarty and the rest of the organising committee your support this weekend. Let’s see how much we can raise for the Cancer fund for Children charity.”

Tributes to Adam have come from far and wide across Northern Ireland, including DUP MP Carla Lockhart who said her heart is “aching” over the loss.

"To lose a child must be the most difficult thing in the world to come to terms with and that journey for David and Sara has sadly begun,” Ms Lockhart said.

"There are no words that can ever be spoken that will take away the hurt and pain but we just pray that they get the strength to get through the difficult times ahead.

"When I think of Adam I will always remember him as a wee warrior; someone who fought his battle with great determination and inner strength.

"Defeating leukaemia once, he battled so hard when he was given the devastating news that it had returned. Sadly, it has just been too much to beat it again.

"I had the most humbling and memorable time with Adam recently when I introduced the Minister of State, Conor Burns, to him. Conor was so taken by Adam and his quirky humour, his knowledge of local and American politics that he visited him again (earlier this week).

"Adam safe to say, has left such an impression and I know that he has and will continue to be mentioned in the corridors of power in both London and Washington as we seek to bring about real change for children and families who are fighting this dreaded disease.”

A funeral notice confirmed a service for the young boy will take place on Friday at 12.30pm in Seapatrick Parish Church followed by committal in Banbridge New Cemetery.