Adams to join Clinton in marking 25 years of peace

Pair will reflect on Good Friday Agreement at event in New York

Former US president Bill Clinton and the ex-leader of Sinn Fein are set to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Gerry Adams is taking part in the event in New York next month organised by Irish American organisations.

Event coordinator Marty Glennon said Irish America has been “steadfast” in support of the peace agreement.

“Twenty-five years ago, Irish America united in the pursuit of peace and justice. The Good Friday Agreement was signed, and a new chapter in Irish history was written,” he said.

“Irish America has been steadfast in their support of the Agreement and peace.

“We look back with pride, and we look to the future with optimism and hope that we realise fully the promise of the agreement.”

Among the organisations taking part includes the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, James Connolly Labour Coalition, Brehon Law Society and Friends of Sinn Fein.

Mark Guilfoyle, Friends of Sinn Fein president, added: “We look back with pride to the events of April 1998 and to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Ireland is changing, and the agreement endures as we navigate a peaceful and democratic pathway to a new and united Ireland.

“Irish Americans will remain in lock step with the wishes of the people of Ireland.”

LAOH president Marilyn Madigan said: "Irish-American trade unionists stand on the shoulders of a great generation of labour leaders, who contributed mightily toward peace and justice in the north of Ireland.

The event will take place in New York on April 3. Tickets are free, but registration is required.

Meanwhile, Mr Clinton has said the families of those killed in the Omagh bomb “need to be consulted” by the UK Government as it launches its own probe into the 1998 IRA attack.

An independent inquiry into the bomb that killed 29 people will determine if there were security failings in the lead-up to the atrocity.

Mr Clinton told former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s As I Remember It podcast that he agreed there should be an investigation “because that was a mass murder that occurred after the agreement”.

“I think the victims’ groups need to be consulted, I think the citizens need to be consulted, I think the process should not be unilateral,” he said.