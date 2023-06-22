Additional bins being considered for Causeway beauty spots with rubbish ‘overflowing’

Provision of additional bins at beaches for during the busy summer months is under consideration by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Environmental Services Committee last week, Bann UUP Councillor Richard Holmes highlighted that after busy days at Castlerock beach, the bins were “full and overflowing”.

He said: “I know in Portrush and Portstewart the council very successfully added some new bins to soak up that additional capacity.

“I’d like to see if that could be done for Castlerock as well. On various days when it was busy they have been left full and stuff has been lying around the beach.”

A council officer confirmed that within the last week new bins were installed at the entrance to the beach.

Causeway DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop highlighted similar issues at Runkerry Beach in Portballintrae.

She said: “There is a temporary bin at the beach at Runkerry but there is definitely a need for a bin at the entrance to the beach for rubbish.”

She asked if the council is considering putting something permanent in place or if the location has been identified as needing a bin.

A council officer said he was not fully aware of the area, but added that additional temporary bins are added in peak summer “to deal with overflow of waste”.

“I’ll take your points on board and see what we can do,” he said.