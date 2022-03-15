Adoption Bill which puts children at centre of decision-making reaches ‘significant’ milestone

“This much needed and long overdue legislation will firmly place children at the centre of decisions” – Health Minister

The Adoption and Children Bill has reached a significant milestone by passing the final stage in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This critical piece of legislation will modernise the legal framework for adoption in Northern Ireland and improve outcomes for children and families in need, children in care and those who have left care.

Health Minister Robin Swann, said: “This much needed and long overdue legislation will firmly place children at the centre of decisions that have an enduring impact on their lives.

“It will cut unnecessary delays and uncertainty for children and improve support mechanisms for everyone involved in adoption.

"I am committed to making the adoption process as efficient and robust as possible and today we have reached a significant day for adoption and children’s social care in Northern Ireland.”

The Bill is expected to become law in the coming months, following which the Department will develop regulations and put in place guidance to give full effect to the provision in the Bill.

The Minister continued: “The Bill will improve support for children in need, children in care and those who have left care. In particular, it will introduce Special Guardianship Orders, which will offer more children the opportunity to grow up in a stable and loving home outside the care system.

"These improvements are particularly vital at a time when there are more children in care than ever before in Northern Ireland.”

In conclusion the Minister commended all those who contributed to the development of the legislation.

He said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who contributed to the development of this legislation, in particular the HSC Trusts, voluntary organisations, adoptive parents, foster carers and, most importantly the children and young people.

"Their involvement will remain vital as my Department embarks on the task of developing the secondary legislation and guidance required to bring about the changes provided for by the Bill and I wish them well as they further progress this work.”