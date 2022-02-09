Adored dog will leave truly lasting mark on owners thanks to tattooist who saved its life

Grateful couple who rehomed pet get inked by artist behind rescue of pooch 12 years ago

A husband and wife have tracked down the tattooist who saved a dog they rehomed 12 years ago — and now have a permanent reminder of its ‘paws-itive’ impact on their lives.

Denny was featured in the Belfast Telegraph in 2010 when time was running out for him to find a forever home.

The stray followed a young woman called Tanja Forde to a park in east Belfast.

As they left the park the dog walked out on to the road and was struck by a lorry. Luckily, he survived.

Tanja, who rescued him, grew attached to the “really sweet, friendly and affectionate” dog, but was worried he was going to be destroyed if nobody took him in, as she couldn’t because she lived in a ‘no-pets’ apartment.

But Carrickfergus couple Elaine and Steven Hamilton visited the pound he was in, fell in love, and welcomed the pooch into their home.

“He was just sitting in his cage with his beautiful brown eyes and wee tail wagging, he’s not a needy or barking dog, and we just fell for him instantly,” Elaine explained.

He is a cross between a Staffordshire Terrier and Dachshund, aka sausage dog.

He was therefore fittingly named Denny after the popular local brand of pork products — “because he’s half a sausage… long and low to the ground”, Steven added.

Elaine and Steven with a photo of Denny.

Now, 12 years after the event, Elaine and Steven managed to track Tanja down.

She had been living in Canada, and only returned home last year.

Elaine explained: “Our wee dog is like 13 now, and we aren’t able to have any children, and he has sort of been our everything — he’s the best wee soul.

“He nearly rescued us, rather than us rescuing him.

“So we wanted to get a tattoo, and people said: ‘Why are you waiting for him to be gone, you should just do it now’.

“We tracked Tanja down before Christmas.”

She was was able to fill in the blanks for the Hamiltons about Denny.

Elaine added: “The wee dog followed her and other young family members to the park.

“They had to go home and as the dog tried to follow them across the road a lorry ran over him, but he somehow survived that.

“She wanted to help because she fell in love with the wee dog.

“Everybody thinks the dog is great.

“But she wasn’t able to keep him and we ended up getting him.

“Now, she is going to do a tattoo for us.

“It has gone full circle 12 years later: Tanja rescued the dog, took the dog to the pound, we got the dog, contacted her, and now we’re going back to her for a tattoo.

“He has meant so much to us, and it means so much to us that Tanja is going to do it, because without her taking him to the pound we never would have met.”

Elaine joked: “The wee dog still has no road sense 12 years later.”

Elaine's tattoo tribute to Denny.

Steven got a portrait of Denny on his calf and Elaine opted for something less intricate incorporating a paw, a heart and the letter ‘D’.

Speaking after the inking session at Tanja’s studio, Celtic Moon in Bangor, Elaine said: “We are absolutely delighted.

“The tattoos brought us to tears as it’s so realistic and like our wee man.”

Tanja said it is a “super cute” story and she was pleased to do the tattoos for the couple.

“There’s a synchronicity to it all and I was happy to be involved in something that means so much to Elaine and Steven,” she added.

“Denny has clearly had a huge impact on their lives and it’s nice that they have chosen to pay tribute to him in this way.”