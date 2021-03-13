Adrian Dunbar: 'Alzheimer’s has robbed mum of seeing how my career has taken off'

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has described as a tragedy the fact his mum is not aware of his success because she suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

During the pandemic, the Enniskillen actor has been able to see his daughter Madeleine (33) and his stepson Ted (39) as well as his grandchildren, who all live in London, “through a gate”.

But contact with his 86-year-old mum Pauline, who lives in a Fermanagh care home, has been over a videolink.

He told the Daily Telegraph he was not sure that she always recognised him during the calls.

“You could go and see her, but how to explain to someone every time that you can’t give them a hug, that they’re not allowed to come outside, you have to stay outside on the doorstep under an awning and remain two metres apart?” he asked.

“Constantly having to remind them, it’s really, really difficult. On videolink, you wave at her and hope she recognises you and knows who you are.

“She’s been robbed — we have both been robbed. One of the tragedies for me is that now my career has taken off to this extent, she’s not really aware of it.”

Line of Duty season six is on BBC One on March 21 at 9pm