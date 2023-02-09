Adrian Dunbar to help launch Sean Quinn book in New York City

Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar is set to take part in the official US launch of the book telling the story of Ireland’s former richest man Sean Quinn.

Written by fellow Enniskillen native and journalist Trevor Birney, ‘Quinn’ will hit the shelves in New York City in two weeks.

Both men will be in Rosie O’Grady’s Bar in Manhattan for the big occasion on February 23.

The Emmy-nominated producer and director who wrote the gripping inside story of Ireland’s bankrupt billionaire is grateful for the Line of Duty star’s support.

“We’re delighted that Adrian is launching it,” Mr Birney told the Impartial Reporter.

“Actually launching it there [in New York] is huge moment for us – one that we are very excited about.”

The rags to riches tale of Sean Quinn, the tycoon who gambled everything on Anglo-Irish Bank shares to become one of the world’s biggest losers of the 2008 economic collapse, has long been in the making.

The author spent four years doing research to reveal the inside story of the Fermanagh man who lost his empire.