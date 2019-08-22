Adrianne Peltz resigns from victims support role after admitting defrauding animal charity

A high-profile campaigner has resigned from her role on the board of trustees of Victims Support NI after admitting defrauding an animal charity of more than £5,000.

Adrianne Peltz told the BBC that she was standing down as "it was the fair and right thing to do for a charity that does such good work with victims".

Victims Support NI offers help to people who have been affected by crime.

Last week Peltz (34), of Beatrice Road, Bangor, admitted using a Dogs Trust credit card for personal expenditure.

Her lawyer said discussions had been ongoing relating to the exact amount of money involved in the fraud and he said the figure had now been "amended" to £5,393. No other figure has yet been mentioned in court.

The fraud by abuse of position charge relates to dates between April 10 and October 12 in 2017.

The full details of the case have yet to be outlined to the court and the matter was adjourned until September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Peltz was the Dogs Trust campaigns manager for Northern Ireland at the time of the fraud, but she no longer works for the organisation.

The high-profile campaigner, who is originally from South Africa, has been connected with several well-known campaigning organisations and lobby groups, including Amnesty International and student organisation the NUS-USI.

Peltz resigned from public affairs group Politics Plus last week.