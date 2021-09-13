Adults posing as children online, upskirting and down blousing closer to becoming illegal acts

Adults masquerading as children online in Northern Ireland will soon become illegal. Picture: PA

New offences such as adults masquerading as children online, upskirting and down blousing are one step closer to becoming law as part of legislation aimed at protecting victims.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said last year she had planned to bring forward proposals to make upskirting a specific offence.

Upskirting in the invasive practice of taking an image or video of underneath somebody’s clothing without their consent.

The voyeuristic practice became a specific criminal offence in England and Wales in April 2019. It was already an offence in Scotland.

A number of victims in Northern Ireland have been campaigning to make upskirting illegal.

On Monday, Ms Long introduced the second stage of The Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill.

Provisions within the bill include the exclusion of the public from all serious sexual offence hearings and the introduction of anonymity for defendants pre-charge.

The Alliance Party leader said the new legislation has the “protection of victims at its heart”.

“I am determined to do everything I can to ensure victims are heard and that they feel confident in the criminal justice system,” she stated.

“This bill incorporates recommendations from the Gillen Review of serious sexual offences and it also implements elements following a review of the law on child sexual exploitation and sexual offences against children.

“Services for victims of trafficking and exploitation will also be enhanced as a result of this legislation.”

Speaking in Stormont on Monday, Minister Long also set out a number of amendments which have been agreed by the Executive for development and inclusion in the bill.

These include strengthening current ‘revenge pornography’ laws to include threats to disclose private sexual photographs in order to cause distress; making provisions to ensure consent for serious harm for the purpose of sexual gratification cannot lawfully be given in relation to addressing the use of ‘the rough sex defence’; and the extension of existing legislation covering an abuse of position of trust of a child to include sports and faith settings.

Ms Long said the new legislation will make communities safer and will have a “real, tangible and positive effect” for victims as it will include additional protections for the most vulnerable.

“The fact that I am able to bring this bill forward today underlines the importance of devolution and how the Assembly really can make a tangible and positive difference to lives in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I look forward to working with the Justice Committee and my Assembly colleagues to ensure the provisions of this bill are enacted this mandate.”