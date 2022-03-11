Advice NI reveals 34% increase in calls and 89% increase in rates arrears as cost of living crisis continues to bite

A Northern Ireland advice charity has revealed the staggering impact caused by rising prices and the cost of living crisis, with a 34% increase in calls over the past year.

Advice NI, which offers free and independent support to organisations dealing with issues of debt, benefits and housing; said clients they work with have also seen a stark 89% increase in rates arrears across Northern Ireland.

That comes on top of the 21% year-on-year increase in average debt – now sitting at £3,700 according to their clients working with those struggling with housing costs.

On Thursday, the latest figures from the Consumer Council showed yet another weekly increase in the cost of both fuel and home heating oil.

Their online home heating oil price checker tool showed the average cost of 500L of home heating oil has risen by just over £227 to £662.86.

Alongside the increasing cost of energy, drivers across the province are also being hit by significant increases in petrol and diesel prices at the pump, with the price of diesel in Armagh increasing by a significant 22p per litre in just seven days.

Advice NI’s Sinead Campbell said their service is seeing a “direct correlation” between the number of calls to their helpline and the daily increases in the cost of living.

“Bills and inflation are on the rise but wages are not keeping up with those rises meaning there’s less and less money in a household budget each month,” she said.

“The cost of home heating oil has doubled in less than a week. People are struggling to keep on top of things financially.”

The charity urged both Stormont and the UK Government to “step up and support those most impacted”.

Kevin Higgins from Advice NI added: “The unending, brutal spike in the cost of food, fuel and general cost of living has gone beyond crisis point.

“As the Utility Regulator, energy providers, retailers and the Bank of England all predict that the worst is yet to come, we look towards our Government - both local and national - to step up and support those most impacted, namely low income households both in and out of work.

“Much, much more must be done; and it is unthinkable that the additional funding package recently announced by Treasury to support people with rising energy costs, with £300m ear-marked for Northern Ireland, is not being used because of the lack of a functioning Executive.”

You can contact Advice NI by calling the Freephone helpline on 0800 915 4604 to speak directly to an adviser between 9am and 5pm Monday – Friday.

Information is also available on their website www.adviceni.net/debt