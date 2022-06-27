Aer Lingus adds two new flight routes to Belfast City Airport base

Two new routes have been added to Aer Lingus Regional services from Belfast City Airport.

From July 7, passengers will be able to travel to Cardiff and Southampton in addition to existing destinations which include Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Exeter, and Manchester.

Ciarán Smith, Head of Commercial at Emerald Airlines which operates Aer Lingus Regional, said the move reinforces its presence as the largest airline at the city hub.

“As we near the peak summer months, the launch of our Cardiff and Southampton services will provide those travelling from Belfast with more choice when planning their holidays,” he added.

“When quick getaways are on the top of everyone’s mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland.

“We are extremely pleased with the feedback we have received since beginning our operations from Belfast City Airport and believe Cardiff and Southampton are great new connections that will cater to both business and leisure travellers with direct, convenient and cost-effective flights from Belfast.

“In addition, we will continue to add more routes and increase frequencies over the coming months.”

Belfast City Airport’s Aviation Development Manager, Ellie McGimpsey, said she is “thrilled” to see the expansion which comes just three months after Aer Lingus Regional established Belfast City Airport as its base.

“With the addition of Cardiff and Southampton, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate routes to 8 of the 21 destinations Belfast City Airport will fly to this summer,” she said.

“We are seeing more and more passengers choosing Belfast City Airport due not only to our extensive choice of flights, but because of our proximity to the city centre – just a five-minute drive – and our excellent security processing times which average six minutes.”

Emerald Airlines is currently recruiting for positions in Belfast and Dublin.

Further information on vacancies can be found on its website.