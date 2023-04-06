Aer Lingus website and app ‘currently unavailable’

The airline has warned passengers of possible delays (Niall Carson/PA

Airline Aer Lingus has confirmed its website and app are currently down as they warn passengers there could be a “risk of delays.”

The company confirmed the tech problems in a statement published to their social media account on Thursday morning.

Our website and mobile apps are currently unavailable” reads the statement.

"Flights are expected to operate as normal today, with a risk of some delays. Customers should allow extra time for check-in and should also check their local airport website/screens for flight status information.

"We apologise for this inconvenience. Our teams are working on resolving this and we will return all services as soon as possible. Further updates will be provided via our social media channels. The Aer Lingus team.”

Those visiting the website and app are greeted with an ‘Essential Maintenance’ message on their landing screen with the same statement.

The airline which is part of international group IAG, is one of Northern Ireland’s most popular flight providers with flights to London as well as regional trips to locations such as Birmingham, Cardiff and East Midlands provided by Belfast City Airport.