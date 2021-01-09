Affair led to attempted murder, court is told

A detective told Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was the police case that David Austin (54) and brothers Stephen McCook (28) and Brian McCook (24) attacked their alleged victim because he was involved in a "sexual relationship" with Austin's wife.

Appearing at court by video-link the trio were jointly accused of attempting to murder the alleged victim last Sunday, January 3.

Brian McCook, from the Urbal Road in Dervock, was further charged with making a threat to kill the two main witnesses, Austin's wife and his own cousin who lives with the Austins.

The charges arise following an incident in Co Antrim when the victim, who is aged in his 30s, was found at the back of the Joey Dunlop leisure centre on Garryduff Road in Ballymoney.

Yesterday a PSNI detective revealed that according to police investigations, the victim was allegedly involved in a "sexual relationship" with Austin's wife, adding that he believed he could connect all three men to the charges. He said the investigation team had recorded statements which claimed the three defendants plotted the attack at Austin's home at Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney and that his wife made arrangements to meet the man she was having an affair with.

He outlined the three were in Austin's house where they allegedly planned the attack, "left it to carry out the attack and then came back to the house after the attack", said the officer, who further claimed, according to witness statements, gloves the men had worn were "thrown into the fire" when they came back.

One witness, the court heard, has claimed they saw blood on Austin's hands and the court also heard that while forensic examinations are continuing, the alleged victim's blood has been uncovered on Austin's shoes.

The police were objecting to bail, said the detective, due to the risks of interference with the ongoing investigation and that the victim's phone has not yet been found.

He said according to cell site analysis, the injured party's mobile was in the Ballymoney area at the time of the attack but is then recorded at a mobile phone mast in the Dervock area and "jumps around" several communication masts.

Under cross examination from Francis Rafferty, defence counsel for Austin, the detective agreed it was communication between the defendant's wife and the victim "that caused him to be in this area" where he was attacked, also agreeing to the lawyer's suggestion that Mrs Austin "could also have been charged with being a co-conspirator."

He also agreed that "it would be fair to say" given the attitude of police that she is a victim rather than a defendant, her claims could be "viewed from a perspective as self serving".

Lawyers for the McCook brothers, both from the Urbal Road in Dervock, revealed each of them claimed to be with their parents separately but the detective conceded no statements had been taken from their parents.

The officer claimed police had seized CCTV evidence which disproved Brian McCook's claims he had been in Ballycastle and while there was a CCTV system at the McCook home, it had been "reformatted" after the attack. He said that contrary to defence claims, that was done for "nefarious and malicious reasons."

District Judge Peter King refused bail and remanded the three into custody until February 1.