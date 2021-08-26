Afghanistan: Pentagon confirms explosion outside Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 25, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media. Twitter/DAVID_MARTINON via REUTERS

The United States has confirmed an explosion outside the airport in Kabul.

According to a Pentagon official, the number of casualties is unclear and additional details will be provided later.

United States Pentagon press secretary John Kirby tweeted: “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

The explosion reportedly occurred at the Abbey gate entrance where British troops are based. It was one of three gates that had been closed followings warnings of a terrorist threat.

The White House has confirmed that President Biden has been briefed on developments.

It came after armed forces minister James Heappey previously warned there is "very credible reporting" of an "imminent" and "severe" threat to Kabul airport.

He had urged people queuing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport to move to safety amid concerns over an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan, known as Isis-K.

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns, a member of the foreign affairs and national security strategy committees, said there had been "many hurt" in an attack at the Baron Hotel, where Britons and Afghans eligible for repatriation were being processed.

"A bomb or attack with gun fire at northern gate of Baron's Hotel. Worried this will devastate evacuation - so many hurt. My heart is with all those injured and killed," she said.

Tory MP Nus Ghani said she was on the phone to somebody outside Kabul airport when the blast took place.

The Wealden MP tweeted: "Explosion at Kabul airport. I was on the phone to an Afghan outside the airport when he heard the explosion.

"Praying that he gets away safely and we get his family safe passage out of this nightmare."