Afghanistan: Stormont department refutes BBC claim it sat on Government refugee support request for six weeks

No request was received from the Home Office, says DfC

The Department of Communities (DfC) has rejected a claim made by the BBC that it sat on a request from the UK Government to begin preparations for the arrival Afghanistan refugees for six weeks.

The claim had been made during BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan programme on Wednesday which had prompted criticism from politicians.

UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP Colum Eastwood both demanded answers from the DfC in light of the BBC claim.

A statement issued by the department to the Belfast Telegraph, however, refuted the claim, insisting there had been no communication from the Government on the matter.

Stormont leaders have also pledged the Executive will do all it can to help in the ongoing crisis.

Earlier, the BBC Stephen Nolan programme on Radio Ulster reported that the DfC did not relay a request for assistance from the Government six weeks ago to the entire Executive.

The Housing Executive has also said it has not received any requests to provide housing for any refugees.

UUP leader Doug Beattie, who served as a soldier in Afghanistan, said he found it “really distressing” that a humanitarian crisis has been building while the DfC had been asked six weeks ago if they could provide refuge to some Afghan citizens.

He described the Executive’s statement as a “soundbite” and insisted his party, including Health Minister Robin Swann, had not been informed.

“There are people in Afghanistan who are desperate to get out and be housed… and what we need to do is be in a position to let them in,” added Mr Beattie.

His party colleague, Andy Allen MBE MLA who also served in the Middle Eastern region, said he was “beyond shocked” by the matter.

“The Minister [Deirdre Hargey] needs to explain why this matter was not immediately brought before the Executive. Her department is tasked with protecting the most vulnerable, and in this case it appears the Department of Communities stood idly by despite a request for help.

“I served in Afghanistan and saw first-hand the barbaric nature of the Taliban towards the Afghan people. It is imperative we as part of the United Kingdom play our part in providing help.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was a “gross failure of moral obligations” if the DfC did not forward the request and urged “full disclosure” from Ms Hargey.

In response, the DfC’s statement continued: “The Minister and Department is committed to working with the Executive Office in ensuring a co-ordinated, cross-departmental response to meet the needs of those who may arrive.

“The Department for Communities will assist in the resettlement of Afghan refugees with the focused and immediate response this grave situation requires as has been done with Syrian and other refugees escaping from conflict and oppression in the past.”

Meanwhile, Stormont leaders Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill has said the Executive will play its part to help Afghan refugees.

First Minister Paul Givan said: “The pain and suffering we see in Afghanistan – among men, women and children – is truly profound. Northern Ireland has not been found wanting when it comes to those seeking refuge or fleeing persecution.

"In the wake of the Syrian conflict, Northern Ireland took in more than 1,800 people – a higher proportional share than anywhere else in the UK.”

He added: “I am pleased to see a collective will across political parties to address the current situation. We are determined to work with our many partners across society and fellow administrations to offer what sanctuary we can.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it had been distressing to witness the humanitarian crisis unfold.

“Our first instinct – both as politicians and as people – will always be to help those in need. That is why work has been ongoing to scope out what is required, and see what assistance we as an Executive can offer,” she said.

"We will be an important part of the response which will involve organisations at all levels, from the community grass roots right up to global agencies and governments.

“We are offering to help however we can, and we will explore every avenue, to play our part in helping those fleeing Afghanistan.”

Downing Street has set out details of a new UK resettlement scheme with parliament recalled on Wednesday to discuss the situation.