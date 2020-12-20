Africa crash victim Shane O'Brien was 'full of fun and love'

Tribute to Co Fermanagh UN worker at funeral

Tragic: The remains of Shane O’Brien is carried by family and friends close to his home in Mulleek

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Co Fermanagh to pay their respects to a United Nations worker and former county GAA footballer who died in a car crash in South Africa.

Shane O'Brien (35) was remembered as "the absolute definition of craic, fun and love" at a celebration of his life following the body's removal from his home in the townland of Mulleek.

Friends, neighbours and GAA members in their kit were among those lining the roads as the funeral cortege made its way from the house to Belleek and through Garrison, Belcoo, Bellanaleck and Derrylin then over the border for a small gathering and cremation at the Lakeland Funeral Home in Co Cavan.

"It was unbelievable," said Ciaran Smith, Shane's cousin.

Mr O'Brien died on December 7 in Pretoria, where he worked on behalf of refugees for the UNHCR. During his nine years with the agency, and its Division of International Protection, he worked with refugees in Syria, Mali and Myanmar. He was due home for Christmas and his parents, Tommy and Siobhan, had remodelled the home as a surprise.

During the celebration, which Covid-19 restrictions limited to just 25 people, family and friends remembered his life, favourite songs were played - The Green Fields of France, Billy Joel's Piano Man and Luke Kelly's rendition of Song for Ireland - and it ended with a reading by his mother of Seamus Heaney's Digging. Messages from his UN colleagues in various parts of the world were read out.

Shane O’Brien

Mr O'Brien was someone "who is part of your life, who you share many memories with, good and bad, that will always have a place in your heart," said his cousin Ciaran. An only child in name only, Mr Smith said he was a brother to him and two siblings, Darach and Conor.

"Shane would not want us to be sad," Mr Smith told the gathering. "He would hate to see us in pain and suffering. He would want us to support and comfort one another, especially Siobhan and Tommy."

"That is 100% what Shane would do," Mr Smith said. "I know for a fact that Shane would want us to celebrate his life."

He added: "Hundreds, and I mean hundreds, of beautiful messages, phone calls and photos have been received over the past two weeks from all over the world in relation to Shane. We really thank you for this. This has been a massive comfort for us all."

Mr O'Brien was "the absolute definition of craic, fun and love The one person you would run through a brick wall for if they needed you. The one who tells you like it is," his cousin said.

The gathering was also reminded of his achievements, degrees in law and French, a masters in international relations, a county player at minor, under-21 and senior, played for Ireland in International Rules, represented Fermanagh in Milk Cup Soccer, an Ulster title winner with St Michael's, Enniskillen, a top swimmer and self taught guitar player.

"The list goes on, honestly," Mr Smith said. "But of all the teams that Shane represented and played for over his short but jam-packed lifetime, nothing comes close to the unity and strength of Team O'Brien," said Mr Smith.

"Shane always said Siobhan, Tommy and himself were a team. The Three Musketeers. On the December 7 Team O'Brien lost one of its Most Valuable Players."