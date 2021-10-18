African church leader to deliver sermon at NI centenary service

Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu, the first black leader of one of Ireland’s main churches, said he was initially “surprised” to have been chosen by other church leaders to deliver the sermon at Northern Ireland’s centenary church service on Thursday.

“But having worked with the church leaders’ group for the last few months, I’m not surprised anymore,” the Sierra Leone native told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme.

Rev Yambasu (63), was elected president of the Methodist Church in Ireland earlier this year, after a ceremony in south Belfast.

He added that he is “nervous” to speak at the centenary service, but is adamant to talk to people “about considering the possibility of conversation, creating spaces wherever we find ourselves, where we could sit and listen to each other.

"Try and understand our history from the perspective of others, and have the humility to respect that. Because, in conversation, we can overcome a lot of differences.

“There is a real shift among the leadership of the church in this country, towards reconciliation, towards respect, acceptance, towards listening to each other, towards working together, to make this a better place,” he continued.

Rev Yambasu came to Belfast in 1985 to study at Edgehill Theological College, the training institution for ministry in the Methodist Church in Ireland.

He said it was six months before he saw another black person in the city.

He met Clodagh McCormack from Co Longford - also a Methodist minister - who would later become his wife, and while she oversees a congregation in Co Tyrone’s Fivemiletown, Rev Yambasu currently ministers in Waterford.

The centenary church service will take place at St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh city on Thursday morning and will be televised live on BBC One NI from 10:30am.

Irish president Michael D Higgins and Sinn Fein have declined invitations to the ceremony.

However, the Irish government confirmed that two of their representatives will be attending, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Northern Ireland’s unionist parties and the SDLP will also attend the event.