African nurses dance with joy in Belfast after ‘seeing and feeling snow for real’ for the first time

A group of African nurses who had never seen snow before literally danced for joy in Belfast this week as wintry flakes fell.

Photographs capturing two women and a male colleague, from Ghana in west Africa, smiling with delight as snow landed upon their faces lit up social media on Tuesday.

The nurses, who work for Kingsbridge Private Hospital, danced in their scrubs outside the old King’s Hall building in Belfast, where the hospital has just opened a new diagnostic and treatment centre.

Adwoa Aninkore, Richmond Koomson and Freda Dowaah had watched from inside the hospital as snow fell while they worked their rounds earlier in the day.

During an evening break they were delighted to see another shower and didn’t hesitate to dash outside.

Adwoa, who celebrates her 26th birthday today and moved to Belfast last October, said: “I felt like a child. Inside, I had that childlike feeling of joy.

“I was excited because I have only seen snow on the TV, and it was really, really nice to see it and feel it for real. I just wanted to soak the moment in.

“Where I live in Ghana, we have a rainy season and a dry season and here you have rain and a lot of cold and wind. You can get up in the morning and it is dry, and then in the afternoon it is raining. The weather here is a lot.”

Adwoa Aninkore, Freda Dowaah and Richmond Koomson

Adwoa, who has been in Northern Ireland just three months, has found Belfast to be “different in every way from home”, but added that she is happy and enjoying her new job.

“The people are very friendly, which makes it easy,” she said.

Her colleague Richmond (28) moved to Northern Ireland to nurse in Kingsbridge 10 months ago and also said the change in weather has taken a bit of getting used to.

He, too, couldn’t contain his delight at experiencing snow for the first time: “At home it is hot all the time and over here it is cold most of the time.

“The temperature in Ghana is usually above 40C and the coldest is around 25C, so getting used to the new environment has not been easy for me.

“Seeing snow for the first time was an amazing feeling. I have seen it in documentaries and stuff and I have always wanted to see it for real.

“Experiencing it first hand is something that I will never forget in my lifetime.

“[The post accompanying] the pictures on the hospital’s Facebook page mentioned that they hoped we would still be enjoying it the next day when we were sliding our way into work.

“I was walking into work the next day and it was very slippery and I fell to the ground. I was laughing while reflecting about what the [Facebook] post said — we were warned to prepare for slippery ground.”

The nurses are among 20 medical staff from across Africa who responded to an international recruitment campaign launched by Kingsbridge in 2021.