After sun: Heatwave has passed but weekend to be warm and dry

The Mediterranean-style heatwave that has baked Northern Ireland this week has passed its peak — but there is still plenty of fine weather to come over the weekend, according to the Met Office.

The news comes after the weather station at Armagh Observatory recorded a record-breaking 31.4C on Thursday.

It was the third time in just six days that the temperature record for NI was broken.

Previously, it had stood for 38 years, dating back to July 1983.

The record was first broken at Ballywatticock in Co Down, where a temperature of 31.2C was recorded last Saturday.

Higher readings at Castlederg (31.3C) and at Armagh Observatory (31.4) are still provisional and subject to verification.

But while southern and western England braces itself for thunderstorms, torrential rain and localised flooding as the heatwave fades, Northern Ireland is set for a balmy week as temperatures gently decline from the record-breaking heat of the past few days, according to Met Office meteorologist Sarah Kent.

“The heatwave conditions which affected the UK were caused by an area of cloud-free high pressure,” she explained.

“With the sun being quite high at this time of year, and with light winds, it allowed the temperatures to build up day on day.

“But that high pressure is now just being gradually nudged to the north-east by low pressure coming in from the south.”

According to the Met Office, today will be warm and dry, as will tomorrow — although there is a slight chance of one or two heavy showers.

“You would have to be extremely unlucky to get caught in one,” Sarah added.

Monday will be cloudier, and may see some showers coming in from the north-west in the afternoon.