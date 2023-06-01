Age of eligibility for free bus pass in NI could be raised

The age when Northern Ireland residents qualify for a free bus pass could be raised after a public consultation was launched on the matter.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said people will be asked if they believe the qualifying age should stay at 60 or be raised to 65 or even 66.

The 12-week public consultation will review eligibility for the scheme, which has not changed since 2008.

If the age is changed it would bring Northern Ireland into line with England and the Republic of Ireland.

A DfI spokesperson said the cost of the scheme had increased significantly resulting in further research into its current form.

“We recognise the importance of the scheme and the benefits it brings to those who use their SmartPass to travel on public transport,” they said.

"However, the cost of the scheme has increased significantly and we anticipate it will continue to rise. With that in mind we are looking at all options to ensure the scheme will continue to promote social inclusion, without impacting the delivery of public transport services or other services the department provides.”

In 2022/23 the scheme cost £39m and DfI estimates the cost of the scheme will rise to £44.6m in 2023/24 – due to continued passenger number recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic and fare increases.

According to the department, estimates indicate the cost could further rise to more than £52m by 2030.

A spokesperson added: “No decisions have been made yet. We are keen to hear from the public, representative groups and others on how the proposed changes might affect them. We also want to hear views on how the scheme might operate in the future.

"Our priority is to ensure that it is affordable and at the same time, targeted at those who need it most.”