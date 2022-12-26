Aggravated Boxing Day burglary in east Belfast leaves man needing medical treatment for head injuries

A man in east Belfast has required medical treatment for head injuries caused when two men forced their way inside his house on Boxing Day.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house in Lord Street at around 1.30am on Monday.

It was reported that two men knocked on the door of the house and when it was opened, both men forced their way inside and assaulted the male occupant with an unknown object.

The front window of the house is also believed to have been smashed by the men before they left the scene.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for anyone in the Lord Street area with CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact them at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 208 26/12/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.