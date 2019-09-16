Agony of IRA man's widow after grave buried beneath concrete

The Facebook post by Dolores McGuigan show husband Kevin McGuigan’s grave before and after the attack

The widow of a murdered ex-IRA prisoner has described her shock after finding his grave encased in concrete.

Dolores McGuigan made the discovery after visiting her late husband Kevin's final resting place last week.

She said it was "deceitful and disrespectful".

Mr McGuigan, a former republican prisoner, was gunned down in front of his wife outside their home on August 12, 2015.

The IRA had blamed him for killing its former Belfast commander Gerard 'Jock' Davison in the Markets area three months earlier.

His family have strenuously denied the claims.

The killing plunged Northern Ireland into political crisis and prompted the Ulster Unionists to leave the Stormont Executive in protest at continuing Provo activity.

The PSNI said IRA members were involved but it had no evidence that the murder was sanctioned by the organisation.

The Sunday Life reported that several members of the McGuigan family have for some time wanted Kevin's remains exhumed from the City Cemetery in west Belfast. It was reported that they have concerns that his suspected killers use the graveyard to walk their dogs and that they are frightened of bumping into them.

When wife Dolores went to pay her respects at her husband's resting place last week she was met with the sight of a concrete slab laid over the grave.

She posted on social media: "I went to visit my husband today to find a block of cement covering him."

She added: "I can't believe how hurtful, deceitful and disrespectful someone can be.

"No matter where you are Kevin you will always be with me. I love you so much Kevin and miss you every day."

His widow also posted before and after images of her husband's resting place, leading to a flurry of messages of support from friends.

A PSNI spokesman said it has no recent reports of any act of criminal damage being carried out to a grave at the City Cemetery.

In a 2017 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Mrs McGuigan said she believes that his killers will never be convicted.

She said: "I believe 100% that Kevin's murder was authorised at a senior level of the IRA.

"I don't for a second think that the ones involved were acting on their own or were rogue members.

"But I don't hold out hope that anybody will ever be convicted for killing Kevin.

"It will be just like the murders of Robert McCartney (stabbed by IRA members in 2005) and Paul Quinn (beaten to death in 2007).

"They will get away with it as they always do. It will be no different with Kevin."