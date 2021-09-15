Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots removes post-Brexit checks on GB to NI pet travel ‘indefinitely’

Checks on cats, dogs and ferrets travelling between GB and NI to be stopped by Edwin Poots (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Post-Brexit checks on pets travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are to be removed “indefinitely”, according to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots said he has instructed his officials to allow all pet dogs, cats and ferrets to pass between GB and NI without any checks while negotiations continue between the UK and EU.

In June, Mr Poots suspended any checks on pet travel until at least October 1, with the checks as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The UK has Part 2 listed status under the EU Pet Travel Scheme, which means that pet dogs, cats and ferrets, and assistance dogs travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland must have an Animal Health Certificate (AHC) from a vet and arrive through an official point of entry.

They must also be vaccinated against rabies and dogs treated for tapeworm. Neither disease is present on the island of Ireland.

Mr Poots said he has spoken to the UK Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“While negotiations continue between the UK Government and EU to find solutions to the currently unworkable Protocol, I am not prepared to let people travelling with pets between GB and NI deal with the ongoing uncertainty around checks and whether or not they need to vaccinate their animal for diseases that are all but eradicated here,” said Mr Poots.

“I want to give much needed clarity and therefore, I have instructed my officials to indefinitely allow all pet dogs, cats and ferrets travelling from GB to NI without checks, until the negotiations are successfully concluded.

“The checking requirements I have paused are not necessary, particularly given that the last case of rabies on these islands was in 1922. I have also been particularly concerned about the impact these measures may have on travellers with assistance pets.”

The protocol is part of the Brexit deal, which introduced checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as a compromise in order to avoid checks on the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The UK Government and EU remain locked in negotiations over difficulties with the trading arrangements.

The DUP and other unionists in Northern Ireland have been critical of the trading arrangements, with party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warning on Tuesday the DUP will not return to government if an election is called and the issues around the NI protocol remain unresolved.

The leader has also previously warned his ministers will seek to block additional checks and will refuse to carry them out.

Last week the UK Government extended so-called grace periods, with Brexit Minister Lord Frost confirming the Government will continue its “current basis” approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol.