Agriculture Minister Poots hails Brexit as farmers to get £300m payment

Agriculture Minister Edwin said record sums of first-day Direct Payments issued to farmers was “a result of exiting the EU”.

Over £301m in payments will be issued to 23,393 farmers - 98% of eligible applicants - on October 18.

The DUP MLA said it was the largest amount ever paid out to farmers on day one of the payment window. This includes 91% of farm businesses selected for inspection in 2021.

Announcing the payments, Minister Poots said: “As a result of exiting the EU this is the second year the department has been able to issue payments in one go, which in turn has represented the largest amount ever issued by my Department on the first day of payments.

“As I announced at the Balmoral Show, payments have been increased by 6.29% this year to ensure that all funding ring-fenced for this purpose is used.”

Minister Poots continued: “I wish to express my thanks to staff within my department who have worked diligently to ensure that hard-pressed farming families receive these vital payments as soon as possible.

"These payments represent the bulk of farm businesses’ annual income. Maximising payments issued on day one improves the financial viability of these businesses and the wider rural economy.”

The small number of remaining applications will continue to be verified by DAERA, with payments being released daily from October 18. Payment letters will issue by post to all, but can also be viewed online immediately via DAERA Online Services.

Annual funding for agricultural support in Northern Ireland has been guaranteed by the Treasury until the end of this parliament.

To ensure that this funding is fully utilised within Northern Ireland, an increase of 6.29% will be made to BPS payments in 2021.

This increase only applies to 2021 payments and will equate to an average increase of approximately £800 across all Northern Ireland farm business.

On 18 October payments to applicants of the pilot Protein Crops Scheme will also issue, totaling £208,655.