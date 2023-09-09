‘Ahoy there, mate!’: Belfast celebrates return of Maritime Festival

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

This year’s Belfast Maritime Festival on the Maritime Mile over the 9 and 10 September. Picture by Matt Mackey/PressEye

Belfast’s Maritime Mile is a hive of activity this weekend as the Maritime Festival returns with a wide range of events.

To celebrate Belfast’s status as a UNESCO City of Music, over 100 of Northern Ireland’s leading musicians will be performing in outdoor venues – all admission free.

Belfast City Council will be showcasing a fabulous programme, including americana, trad, jazz, opera, bluegrass, classical, indie and folk artists.

Highlights include NI Music Prize winners such as Joshua Burnside, Winnie Ama, Sasha Samara and ROE, the extraordinary Duke Special who will be celebrating 21 years since his first album release and NI’s leading live soul band Manukahunney.

In addition there will be premieres especially commissioned for the festival, new collaborations, the 30-piece Downshire Brass, and on Sunday the power of 25 opera voices performing much-loved classic works together, presented by the award-winning Northern Ireland Opera.

On Saturday morning, Titanic will once again set sail on the waters of Belfast Lough.

A 22ft scale model of the liner, made by boat builder Paul Andrews, will make a special appearance as part of the Belfast Maritime Festival.

The model ship can be powered manually, with Paul sitting inside the vessel at the controls, or externally by remote control.

Either way, it’s a striking and strangely moving sight to witness Titanic afloat once more.

And it’s all the more impressive given that Paul constructed the ship from nothing more than scrap plywood and his own ingenuity.

More accustomed to building full-scale yachts or barges, he took on the rebuilding of the Titanic as a side project.

Both adults and children are delighted when they see her out on the water, steaming along without any visible means of propulsion.