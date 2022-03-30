Aidan McAnespie: Soldier made a high pitched sound after fatal shot, court told

A soldier who fired the fatal shot which killed Co Tyrone man Aidan McAnespie 34 years ago let out a “shrill” and “high pitched sound” immediately afterwards, his trial has heard.

A fellow Grenadier Guardsman on duty with David Jonathan Holden said he first heard “a burst of automatic fire” before finding the then 18-year-old standing with “his hand on the butt of the machine-gun looking very shocked”.

Mr McAnespie died from a shot fired from a ‘general purpose machine gun’ mounted in an Army sangar at a permanent vehicle checkpoint (VCP) on the Monaghan Road in Aughnaloy on Sunday, February 21, 1988.

The 24-year-old was on his way to a GAA match across the border when the fatal bullet ricocheted off the road and struck him in the back before exiting via the front of his chest. He died at the scene.

Former Guardsman Holden, whose address is listed as Chancery House on Belfast’s Victoria Street, admits firing the fatal round but denies Mr McAnespie’s manslaughter, claiming his finger slipped and accidentally fired the weapon.

The soldier on duty with him told his Belfast Crown Court non-jury trial he had watched Mr McAnespie park his car in nearby Coronation Park before passing through the vehicle checkpoint on foot.

He told Mr Justice O’Hara that Mr McAnespie “was a person of interest” and he had shouted to Holden about him approaching.

This he did because Mr McAnespie would be out of his line of sight as he passed through the checkpoint.

He added that Holden may have mentioned Mr McAnespie having passed and was approaching the top garage on the Monaghan Road. Meanwhile he then continued with his own duties.

Asked if he heard anything he replied: “Yes I did. I heard a burst of automatic fire.”

The witness said he thought he cocked his own weapon thinking the “VCP was under attack” before setting off the alarm bringing down security barriers which “totally isolated the VCP”.

Asked if he had heard anything else, he said he heard Holden make a “shrill” noise, a “high pitched sound” before moving to his position at the top of their army sangar.

“I saw Guardsman Holden; he had his hand on the butt of the machine-gun looking very shocked,” he said.

He added that having been relieved of his own rifle and duty, he was separated from the guardsman and had no conversation with him afterwards.

