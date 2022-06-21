Aideen Kennedy: Hundreds of mourners told late journalist was an ‘inspiration’ to others

Hundreds of mourners in Belfast have heard how former UTV journalist Aideen Kennedy was an inspirational figure who lit up every room she went into.

Ms Kennedy from Belfast died in hospital on Saturday, having tweeted the day before that she was receiving palliative care for an illness.

A requiem mass was held at the Good Shepherd Church on the Ormeau Road this morning and was attended by family, friends and many former colleagues from UTV.

A picture of the broadcaster with her two children, Jacob and Eva, was placed at the front of the church beside her wicker coffin.

Flowers were also placed on the coffin by her daughter during the service.

Her death marks an especially difficult time for her family, as she was the last of her four siblings to pass away.

Her sister Fiona died from cancer aged 44 in 2016, with her brother Dara passing away less than a year later from a brain tumour.

Aideen Kennedy's funeral was told that the journalist "lit up every room". She is survived by her two children Jacob and Eva. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Aideen Kennedy's mother Maura (left) leaves Good Shepherd Church in Belfast following a Requiem Mass for her daughter. Picture date: Tuesday June 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story FUNERAL Kennedy. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Another younger brother, Rory, died when he was just one-years-old after a road accident.

Retired cleric Father Sean McCartney said he had now presided at three funerals for the family.

“I’ve officiated at three of Maura and Noel’s children, of Dara and Fiona and now Aideen — it’s very difficult for me but so much more difficult for Maura and Noel,” he said.

“And I’m just delighted to be of some comfort and some support to them at this very difficult time.

I know of no other couple who have suffered the loss of all of their children at any particular time.”

Referencing the flood of tributes to Ms Kennedy since her death, he said it was obvious to him she was known as someone who “lit up every room she went into”.

He added that he was particularly impressed comments from her close friend, the DUP MLA Emma Little Pengelly, who had first met Ms Kennedy during a summer internship in Washington.

She had said: “The world will be forever slightly darker without your shining light”.

Fr McCartney also recalled a previous interview in the Belfast Telegraph, where Ms Kennedy had been asked how she would like to be remembered.

She had replied: “As someone who loved family and friends and cared about people around me, especially those who haven't had life easy.”

She also said she could not stand inequality, prejudice or any type of abuse against people or animals.

Asked what her only regret had been, she said: “To anyone I have ever hurt, I would like to go back in time and say I'm sorry.”

Fr McCartney said her carefully chosen words had shown her to be an “inspiration” to others.

Expressing his condolences to the family, he said it was difficult to find the right words to ease their pain.

“When Noel rang me to say that Aideen had died, to say the least I was shocked, I was without words,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe that Maura and Noel... that they would suffer the death of their fourth (child), all their children.

“Noel said to me ‘It’s God’s will’.

“Well, I’m not happy about that phrase ‘It’s God’s will’. It’s used very often, but I struggle to know how it’s God’s will, how a mother of two young children in her early 40s... that that’s God’s will that she should be taken from us at this particular time.

“But it just shows you there are some questions that there are not really satisfactory answers to on this side of the grave.

“I certainly struggle. I always struggle with the death of a young mother particularly, (but also) any parent.”

On Friday, Ms Kennedy's final post on social media saw her ask others to keep a watchful eye on her children.

“Life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital. (I’m) essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you come across them, will you keep an eye out for them? They are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful kiddies.”

In her previous interview with this paper, she had described the birth of her two children as the happiest time of her life and said they had brought great comfort to the family during times of loss.

“They're just so funny and bold and really, to be honest, they've kept us all going through all this tragedy," she has said.

“They bring out the joy. They would talk about Dara and Fiona and they will say they know, 'they're looking after us in heaven' — and then they get on with the next fun thing they want to do. And that's so lovely, that innocence.”

