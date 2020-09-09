Ailing NI mum with weeks to live giving kids one final Christmas with her

I want to give the children a day to remember, says 38-year-old fighting terminal breast cancer

A Co Antrim mum who has only a few weeks to live is giving her kids the chance to celebrate one final Christmas with her.

Terminal breast cancer patient Ciara Haggan (38) said she had been overwhelmed by support by people from Larne, her home town, who have raised almost £10,000 to make sure she and daughters Reagan (20) and Aria (9) enjoy their final days together.

While she knows she is entering her final few weeks, she is determined to keep fighting until the end to make every day as special as possible.

"Christmas has always been our favourite," said Ciara, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

"My mindset now is that I want my kids to live each day like there's no tomorrow because there might not be for me.

"I wanted so much to give the kids a final Christmas Day to remember."

With the money raised to date, Ciara and her family have been treated to weekends away, giving her children plenty of material for a scrapbook of memories.

"Some of the money has been set aside to give my daughters a proper holiday with their uncle next year," she said.

"Aria says, 'Sure why can't you come with us?' It's very hard to tell her that won't happen.

"I'll be gone before the real Christmas arrives."

The biggest day of all will see Santa arrive on September 19.

"Yes, a visit from Santa is arranged. It's all planned, the Christmas tree, the presents, the food," Ciara said.

"The turkey dinner has been organised for us by Marty McToal and some of my old colleagues from the Highways Hotel in Larne are planning a silver service.

"I have got to say thanks to Helen Kelly, Murray McDowell, Angeline Campbell, Graham McConnell, Carla Small, Bill Guiller, Bernie McAllister and Lyndsay Morrow for everything they have done to make the time I have with my family so special."

A few months after being told she had breast cancer in 2016, Ciara looked like she was in the clear.

"I had five months where I was cancer-free, but it came back and it just kept coming and coming at me," she said.

"Finally, they said there was nothing more they could do, but I won't stop fighting until the end. I've just been thinking that I want to give the children as much fun with me as possible.

"I've never been one to save for the future. You never know what's waiting for you tomorrow, so enjoy today as much as you can. That's what I intend to do."