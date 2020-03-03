Aimee Allen dies and man is critical after Tyrone crash
A woman in her 20s has died and a man was in a critical condition in hospital last night following a crash near Pomeroy in Co Tyrone.
The two-vehicle collision on the Pomeroy Road was reported to police at around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon.
It’s believed Aimee Allen was the driver of a black Vauxhall Vectra car and the injured male is understood to have been a passenger.
The 64-year-old male driver of the other vehicle, a blue Seat Exeo, suffered minor injuries.
A PSNI inspector said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the collision to please make contact with police. Officers can be reached at Dungannon police station by calling 101, quoting reference 1097 02/03/20.”
Meanwhile, the funeral of a Portadown woman who died in a weekend crash in Co Cavan will be held tomorrow.
A funeral service for Christian worker Joan McAlister (66) will be held in Thomas Street Methodist Church, Portadown, tomorrow at 2pm, followed by a private interment.