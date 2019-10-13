Aimee Brady: 11-year-old described as 'strong, brave and funny' at funeral

Family and Friends carry the coffin of Aimee Brady (11) for a funeral service at St Swithin’s parish church, Magherafelt. Photo by Peter Morrison

11-year-old Aimee Brady, who died after waiting nine months in hospital for a heart transplant, was described as "a strong, brave and funny girl" at her funeral.

She was laid to rest on Sunday following a funeral service at St Swithin’s Parish Church in Magherafelt.

Miss Brady and her family made a public appeal in August for greater awareness of the need for organ donation.

She needed constant monitoring at the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children for a complex heart condition.

Aimee, her parents Steven and Valerie, older brother Taylor and the rest of the family had been living from day to day, waiting on the call that a heart had become available.

She passed away in hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Newsletter, Archdeacon of Armagh, Rev Canon Terry Scott told mourners: "Aimee was just 11-years-old. Yet in her short life, despite all its challenges and difficulties, she touched and made a difference to the lives of so many others.

"She was a strong, brave and funny girl, full of life and spirit. She had open heart surgery three times by the age of six, displaying a courage that was an example to us all.

"Though her illness made her weak she, like every other little girl, just wanted to be outside playing with her friends and having fun. Even when she was having a bad day she would put others first.

"She enjoyed playing for hours on end with her dolls and being in the middle of anything that was messy – like baking buns and cakes, making pizzas and playing with slime. She loved football and Formula 1 — an avid Cliftonville supporter she so looked forward to getting to their match each weekend.”

"Aimee spent the last nine months of her life in the Clark Clinic, still putting others first by playing with and supporting the other children who came through the clinic’s doors, helping them on their way.

"I know the family wish to thank the doctors and nurses who looked after Aimee throughout her journey – they were quite simply outstanding in the way they cared for her.

"Valerie and Stephen couldn’t have wished for a better daughter – she was amazing, and they and the whole family circle loved her deeply and are rightly so very proud of her."

Aimee was buried in Polepatrick Cemetery.