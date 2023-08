Police in Carrickfergus have closed High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway

Pacemaker Press

The air ambulance is at the scene after police closed three roads in a Co Antrim town centre.

Carrickfergus High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town centre were all shut following a serious road traffic collision.

Road users and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.