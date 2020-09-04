Air ambulance attends scene of Belfast M2 crash

The air ambulance was in attendance following a crash on the M2 motoway in Belfast on Friday afternoon.

The M2 southbound was closed for a time between Fortwilliam Roundabout and the Duncrue Street offslip, causing long tailbacks. It has now fully reopened.

It follows a road traffic collision involving a red Volkswagen Beetle and two motorcycles shortly after 2pm.

Emergency services and police attended the scene and two men, both of whom were riding motorcycles, were taken to hospital.

"The M2 motorway has now re-opened following an earlier road traffic collision," a PSNI spokesperson said.

Emergency services at the scene (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured the collision on dash-cam to contact them at Sprucefield on 101 quoting reference number 995 04/09/20.