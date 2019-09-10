Air ambulance called out 999 times in first two years in Northern Ireland

Air Ambulance NI recently reached its 999th operation - just two years after it began.

To recognised the lives that have been saved, service staff met some of the patients who have benefited from their work on 999 Emergency Services Day.

Operational lead Glenn O'Rourke said: "The air ambulance brings specialist medical care to the scene within minutes and thanks to the public's on-going fund-raising support, we can respond 365 days of the year.

"While every outcome is not as we would wish, this service can be the difference between life and death."

After an accident, motorbike enthusiast Sam Graham suffered a bleed in the brain, ten broken ribs, punctured both lungs and had a fragmented vertebrae and a badly smashed ankle.

He is still recovering, but is alive thanks to the service.

A grateful Mr Graham said: "It is a fantastic charity."

