Air ambulance called to incident near Pitt Park

A man has been taken to hospital after the air ambulance was called to the scene of a medical emergency in east Belfast on Monday.

Police, the air ambulance and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) were called to a house on Templemore Avenue near Pitt Park in the city as a result of a medical emergency at around 4pm.

The helicopter had been seen hovering over the east of the city before landing in the park.

The crew onboard came to the assistance of paramedics with two ambulances called to the house.

The man was treated inside the house before he was taken to hospital, police said.

Crews departed the scene at around 5pm.