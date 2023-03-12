Air ambulance called to ongoing incident in north Belfast

Emergency services at the scene of an incident on the Cliftonville road in north Belfast on March 12th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast.

Police closed the road for a short period of time as the fire and ambulance services attended the scene.

The charity air ambulance landed at Cliftonville FC’s nearby Solitude stadium to assist during the incident.

The cordon has since been reduced with police focusing on a single property.

The PSNI have been contacted for comment.

More to follow