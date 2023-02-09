Air Ambulance deployed after pedestrian knocked down in Cookstown

Emergency services are currently dealing with a road traffic collision along William Street in Cookstown.

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after she was knocked down in Co Tyrone.

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance attended the scene on William Street in Cookstown on Thursday afternoon.

It’s understood that a woman was struck by a lorry at a zebra crossing in the town centre at around 2pm.

The road remains closed with the southbound lane of the main shopping street expected to be cordoned off for some time.

Local diversions have been put in place.

"Police in Cookstown are currently dealing with a road traffic collision along William Street, a PSNI spokesperson said.

"William street is currently closed to southbound traffic.”