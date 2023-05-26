Air Ambulance takes patient to Royal Victoria Hospital following crash in Co Down

A patient has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Co Down. Photo: Liam McBurney.

A patient has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast following a crash in Comber.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9.18am on Monday, May 22. following reports of an RTC in the Glen Road Area, Comber

Four Ambulances, an ambulance officer, a doctor, two paramedics and the charity Air Ambulance with HEMS on board were tasked to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Air Ambulance.

Earlier police said the Ballystockart Road in Comber is being closed to traffic following a collision near the junction with Glen Road.

Motorists were advised to seek an alternative route.