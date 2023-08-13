Air ambulance tasked to crash involving vehicle and motorcycle in Co Antrim

NIAS said no patients were taken to hospital.

The Air Ambulance has attended a serious crash in Co Antrim on Sunday evening.

A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on Whitepark Road, Ballycastle at around 5.00pm on Sunday August 13.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said no patients were taken from the scene.

"The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 5.09pm on Sunday August 13 following reports of a road traffic incident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle,” said a spokesperson.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident. The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board was also tasked, by Ambulance Control, to attend.

"Following assessment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital.”

The PSNI has said the road is currently closed.

"The Whitepark Road in Ballycastle is currently closed in the vicinity of Carnduff Park due to a road traffic collision,” said a spokesperson.

"Diversions are in place at Whitepark Road and Clare Roads. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”