Air pollution contributes to 800 deaths a year in Northern Ireland

It has a significant impact on heart health and increases the risk of stroke, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in Northern Ireland said.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots highlighted the impact of road traffic emissions as he launched a clean air discussion document on Tuesday.

BHF head in Northern Ireland Fearghal McKinney said: “Each year around 800 deaths in Northern Ireland are attributable to air pollution, with a significant impact on heart and circulatory health.

(Aaron McCracken/Daera/PA).

“We estimate that over the next decade heart and circulatory disease deaths in Northern Ireland attributed to particulate matter air pollution could exceed 4,500 people.

“Air pollution is a major public health emergency.”

BHF-funded research has shown that particulate matter can have a seriously detrimental effect to heart health, making existing conditions worse, and increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Mr McKinney added: “We encourage people to engage in this discussion to inform a future Clean Air Strategy for Northern Ireland to reduce the public’s health risk from air pollution.”

The discussion document outlines the serious health impacts of air pollution underpinned by scientific research and discusses important topics that affect air quality like transport, agricultural and industrial emissions and local air quality management.

Mr Poots said: “Deaths attributed to air pollution are avoidable and that is why I am launching a discussion document on Northern Ireland’s first ever Clean Air Strategy.

“Today, I’m standing opposite the Ulster Hospital, on a main arterial route into Belfast and on the edge of an Air Quality Management Area which was designated as a result of levels of nitrogen dioxide from road transport.

“How we live, work and travel has a huge impact on the quality of air we breathe and whilst there is no silver bullet, there is a lot that we can do to better tackle our largest environmental health risk.

“This discussion document is a step forward in raising awareness among the public of the sources of air pollution and the adverse impact that their everyday decisions and behaviours have on the air we breathe, and ultimately our quality of life and lifespan.”