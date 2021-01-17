Aircraft makes emergency landing at Belfast International Airport due to 'undercarriage failure'

A light aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Belfast International Airport on Sunday afternoon due to an "undercarriage failure".

The plane landed at the airport at around 2pm and the pilot was the only person on board, however he was uninjured.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the aircraft had landed and the pilot had exited before the ambulance arrived on the scene. The pilot was not taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said no disruption to flights was caused by the incident.

"A light aircraft suffered an undercarriage failure on landing at Belfast International Airport at approx 2pm today. The pilot on board suffered no reported injuries. The airport remains open and operational with no disruption to flights," the spokesperson said.