Airline Jet2 announce expanded winter destinations from Northern Ireland in 2023

Airline company Jet2 has announced an expanded service of winter destinations from Northern Ireland and said its 2023 services are now on sale.

The tour operator said they will be offering ten winter sun destinations from Belfast International Airport, including two brand-new routes from Malaga and Faro.

There will be increased flights to the Canary Islands of Tenerife and Lanzarote, with up to 15 weekly services from the Belfast airport.

Other destinations include Alicante, Palma, Antalya and Paphos.

Uel Hoey from Belfast International Airport said: “It is fantastic news for holiday and leisure travellers that Jet2 has opted to expand their Belfast programme from Winter 2023 to incorporate the popular venues in the Costa del Sol and Algarve.

“Over the past twenty years Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have become a trusted staple for local travellers and their standards of customer care and reliability continue to broaden their appeal and customer base in Northern Ireland.”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays added: “We are seeing strong demand from customers in Northern Ireland wanting to escape the long British winter by booking their winter sun 23/24 holiday nice and early.

“In response to this demand, we are stepping in by putting our winter sun programme on sale from Belfast International Airport.

“We are pleased to be launching two brand-new winter routes from the base for winter 23/24, on top of offering a fantastic selection of other popular winter sun destinations.

“With more customers than ever wanting to give themselves something to look forward to next year, we have no doubt that these hotspots will be extremely popular with both customers and independent travel agents in the region.

“The unrivalled programme on sale from Belfast International Airport means customers and independent travel agents need look no further when it comes to booking or travelling on their well-deserved holidays next year.

“The strong demand we are seeing for Winter Sun means we are looking ahead with real confidence and look forward to revealing even more details of our exciting winter 23/24 programme from Belfast International Airport very soon.”