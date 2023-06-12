Airports braced for busiest summer since 2019 as holidaymakers pack their suitcases

Spanish resorts popular but city destinations offer new ideas

Barcelona is one of the top 10 destinations holidaymakers are flying to from Belfast International Airport this summer. Pic: Getty

Northern Irish holidaymakers are eyeing up a summer break in the sun, with Spain remaining as popular as ever.

Over six million passengers are expected to travel through Belfast International Airport this summer — the highest since 2019.

Belfast City Airport said it will welcome around 10,000 holidaymakers per day throughout the months of June, July and August.

The top 10 destinations for those travelling through Belfast International include Spanish hotspots Palma, Malaga, Alicante, Tenerife, Reus, Ibiza and Barcelona.

Those in search of better climes are also flying to Faro in Portugal, Turkish destination Dalaman and Paris.

Belfast International’s top newest destinations for 2023 also include Orlando, Budapest, Valencia and Milan.

Meanwhile, the majority of those flying out of Belfast City Airport in the coming months are travelling to Palma de Mallorca, Amsterdam and Frankfurt — the only German destination currently served from Northern Ireland.

With a strong domestic offering, popular destinations from Belfast City also include Newquay, Edinburgh, London, Southampton and Jersey.

Elsewhere, Spain is set to be the number one destination for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport this summer, with Malaga and Barcelona occupying the top two spots.

Madrid, Faro, Lanzarote, Lisbon, Paris, New York and Chicago are also some of the most popular port of calls for travellers from the airport.

Belfast International Airport suggested that passengers pre-book their car parking, check their travel documents, arrive at the airport on time, be prepared for security and keep travel essentials handy to make sure the trip goes as smoothly as possible.

The managing director of the airport Graham Keddie, said as well as the usual destinations, Belfast International has 21 new routes that are launching or have already launched.

“We are looking forward to a very busy summer season ahead,” said Mr Keddie.

“We are expecting passenger numbers to be similar to what they were in 2019 as passengers continue to prioritise their summer holidays.

“This year we have 21 new routes that are launching or have already launched including Valencia, Budapest, Orlando and Crete as well as increasing frequencies on traditional hotspots in Spain and Turkey.

“So whether you are jetting off to explore exotic destinations or reconnecting with loved ones, we are looking forward to welcoming passengers over the summer period.”

A spokesperson for George Best Belfast City Airport said it was pleased to offer passengers 27 top domestic and international destinations this summer.

“This represents the most extensive route network that we have ever had at Belfast City Airport which sees us serve more domestic destinations that any other airport in the region and provide unrivalled choice for our passengers,” added the airport.

“Through our unmatched convenience, with the airport located just five minutes from Belfast city centre, to our average security processing time of only six minutes, current standing as Northern Ireland’s most punctual airport, and our extremely short car to boarding gate distances, we are committed to delivering an exceptional airport journey for passengers throughout 2023 and beyond.”