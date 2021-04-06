Alan Hope, who died in NI cliff walk fall, 'an extremely caring' man

A man who died in an accident while exploring near the Gobbins coastal cliff walk in Islandmagee has been described as "one of life's characters".

71-year-old Alan Hope is thought to have been walking in the area before losing his footing and falling.

Mr Hope is believed to have been reported missing on Sunday. Police later confirmed that his body was recovered from the sea by the Coastguard.

A keen golfer, Whitehead Golf Club paid tribute to the man affectionately known as 'Hoper', saying he "loved to play cards, he loved a drink, he loved to socialise" and added "boy, did he love to dance".

"He was a great athlete at school and had the most natural golf swing that you could ever see. He played off a low single figure handicap for years," they wrote on an online post.

"Alan represented Whitehead Golf Club on many occasions and in his younger days reached the final of the Ulster Youths Championship, only to be beaten by Belvoir Park’s Perry Malone.

"Alan worked most of his life for the Government’s Ordnance Survey department and often found himself on remote hilltops across the country looking for trig points!! He just lived for the outdoor life!

"He was an extremely caring individual and that was plainly obvious in his caring of his terminally ill girlfriend, Jane. Caring for and loving her until her demise.

"Alan would never miss a funeral of anyone from Whitehead Golf Club. He was always there paying his respects to friends he had lost. Quietly in the background, saying his personal goodbyes.

"There are a great deal of happy stories and laughs that will be recalled about Alan. He will be missed by many around the Club, but our thoughts go out to his family at this very sad time.

Sleep well Hoper."

Friends commenting under the post also described him as "one of life's gentlemen" and said that he would be "much missed" after the tragic accident.